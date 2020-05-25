Maharashtra's Covid-19 count crosses 52,000-mark, death toll reaches 1,695

After recording more than 2,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra novel coronavirus cases cross 52,000-mark today. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the state increased to 52,667 after 2,436 people reported positive since Sunday, according to the state health department.

With 60 more fatalities reported in the state, the death toll also rose to 1,695 today, it said.

With 60 more fatalities reported in the state, the death toll also rose to 1,695 today, it said.

Along with that, as many as 1,186 patients got discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease today, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 15,786.

Of these fresh cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,430 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the city to 31,789. The death toll also increased ti 1,026 after 38 more fatalities were reported in Mumbai today, said BMC.

Additonally, 42 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 1,583. No death has been reported today, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Sunday, the state recorded the biggest jump in the number of new cases in a single day with 3,041 new coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, India today recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases as states had registered 6,977 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number coronavirus patients in the country stood at 138,845. Maharashtra continued to witness explosion of Covid-19 cases.

The number of deaths crossed 4,000. As many as 154 people lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in last 24 hours.

