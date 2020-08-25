Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the grim milestone of 7 lakh novel coronavirus cases since the outbreak after the state added 10,425 more confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

The total number of virus positive cases in the worst-hit state now stands at 7,03,823, according to the daily health bulletin.

Along with that, the death toll has also increased to 22,794 after 329 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

The case fatality rate is at 3.24%.

On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.

There are 1,65,921 active cases as 5,14,790 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state, including 12,300 patients recovering in the span of 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 73.14%.

Out of 37,24,911 laboratory samples, 7,03,823 have been tested positive (18.89%) for COVID-19 until today.

Currently 12,53,273 people are in home quarantine and 33,668 people are in institutional quarantine.

Of these, 587 new Covid-19 cases, 883 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in capital city Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases increased to 1,37,678 in the county's financial capital, including 17,931 active cases, 1,11,967 recovered cases and 7,474 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, Dharavi, Asia's biggest sum area, reported 12 new virus cases. With this, total number of cases in that area rose to to 2,725 including 2,375 discharges and 90 active cases, the civic body added.

Amid the rising numbers, a decision on allowing all journalists to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai, currently being operated for those employed in essential services, will be taken in the next two days, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday.

