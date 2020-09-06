Maharashtra on Sunday crossed a grim milestone of 9 lakh novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic's outbreak after more than 23,000 new cases got reported within a period of 24 hours. This is also the biggest single-day spike of new Covid-19 infections recorded ever in the state.

Furthermore, this is the fifth consecutive day that Maharashtra has reported record number of cases in a single day.

The second-biggest spike was recorded on Saturday with over 20,000 new cases emerging in the 24-hour period.

With 23,350 patients testing positive on Sunday, Maharashtra's overall tally of virus positives has reached 9,07,212, according to state's health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported 328 fresh deaths, upping the fatality count to 26,604, it added.

Also, 10,801 people were discharged in the state today, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,44,400, the official said.

Maharashtra currently has 2,35,857 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,910 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,55,622 and the toll to 7,866, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These cases comprise 1,23,478 recoveries so far including 911 patients recovering today and 23,930 active cases, the civic body said.

6 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2819 including 97 active cases and 2452 discharges, said BMC.

Moreover, the COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 43,690 after 1,174 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while 12 deaths took the toll to 933, an official said.

Of the deaths, eight are from Nashik city and one from Malegaon, he said.

Nashik city accounts for 30,053 of the total cases, followed by 10,562 from others parts of the district, 2,831 from Malegaon and 244 from outside the district, the official said.

The country's worst-it state in terms of Covid-19 cases and deaths recorded, Maharashtra reported the fastest growth is coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 lakh cases, a senior state health official said.

According to data of the Maharashtra health department, the state reported 3,76,587 COVID-19 cases last month, 2,41,820 cases in July and 1,04,748 cases in June.

"On August 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 4,31,719, which jumped to 8,08,306 on September 1. This is probably the fastest growth of cases in the state since January," the health official said.

One of the reasons for the growth in number of positive cases is the increased number of tests, he said, adding that last month, the state carried out 20,16,809 tests.

"The number of tests conducted till August 1 was 21,94,943, which rose to 42,11,752 on September 1. The state is aggressively testing which is helping in detection of the infected people," the official said.

The official informed that the number COVID-19 cases and deaths is continuously going up in the state.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via