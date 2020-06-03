With 122 novel coronavirus fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed the deadliest virus-related deaths in a single day so far, taking the death toll over 2,500 in the state, according to health officials. The total number of fatalities has now increased to 2,587, they said.

Along with that, the state's novel coroanvirus cases also surged to 74,860 after 2,560 more patients were reported positive for Covid-19 since Tuesday, the state health department said.

Apart from that, 996 patients got discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease today. The state currently has 32,329 recovered patients since the outbreak.

The active Covid-19 case count in the state stands at 39,935.

Of the total cases, Mumbai Covid-19 cases rose by 1,276 to 43,262 while fatalities were up by 49 to 1,417, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Of these fresh cases, 19 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today, taking the the total cases in the area to 1,849, while the death toll stands at 71, said BMC.

Amid the rising cases and deaths in the state, Maharashtra was on high alert as severe cyclone Nisarga made its landfall close to Alibag, in Raigad district today.

Earlier, in addition to 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the state for rescue operations, the Indian Coast Guard Region (West) has mobilised eight disaster relief teams for Maharashtra to respond to crises.

The state government and the BMC has been making repeated announcements asking people to stay home.

However, Mumbai escaped the brunt of a cyclone on Wednesday after winds changed direction and the storm made landfall further south on India's western coast than expected, giving some respite to a metropolis already ravaged by coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,07,615 according to figures released by Health Ministry today, while recoveries have gone past one lakh.

The death toll has gone up to 5,815. In past 24 hours, 8,909 fresh cases and 217 deaths were reported. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,01,497 active covid cases in the country while 1,00,302 have recovered. The recovery rate has improved further to 48.31%.

