Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record 123 deaths, 2,933 fresh cases in last 24 hours

With 123 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra today reported the highest single-day deaths, taking the toll of Covid-19 patients in the state to 2,710, according to the state health department.

Being the hardest-hit state in the country in terms of the pandemic outbreak, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in the number of deaths for a past few days. The second-highest number of deaths in 24 hours stood at 122 on Wednesday.

Along with that, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state also surged by nearly 3,000 cases since Wednesday. The state on Thursday reported 2,933 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 77,793, the health department added.

While the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, there are currently 41,402 active cases in the state, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far.

Of these cases, Mumbai reported the largest chunk of new cases today. With 1,442 more positive cases emerging in the city, the total number of cases has reached 44,704, while the death toll increased to 1,465 after 48 more fatalities were reported since Wednesday, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Further, 23 more people tested coronavirus positive, the tally of such cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, rose to 1,872 on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a Mint report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi continue to lead in terms of the number of active cases. These three states now account for 61% of confirmed cases and 56% of fatalities.

Meanwhile, India saw the biggest single-day jump in daily coronavirus count with 9,304 people testing positive for Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 216,919, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The fatalities from coronavirus pandemic crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark after 260 more deaths were recorded since Wednesday.

