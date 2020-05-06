The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai today crossed 10,000-mark, while Maharashtra's total Covid-198 count increased to 16,758, health official said.

The death toll in the state increased to 651 after 34 more deaths were reported since yesterday, the official added.

Out of the total number of cases, Mumbai alone reported 10,714 cases with 412 deaths after 25 more patients died due to the highly contagious disease, said BMC.

Apart from that, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, recorded 68 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 733 in the area while death toll stood at 21, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Moreover, the Thane division, defined by the state health department as also comprising Mumbai city, has reported a total of 12,716 cases and 441 deaths so far.

Active cases in the state increased to 13,013 while the number of patients discharged from the virus stood at 3,094.

As many as 1,90,879 people have been test for coronavirus so far in the state.





