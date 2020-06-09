Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronavirus update: No community transmission in Delhi, confirms govt
Manish Sisodia has confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 infection in Delhi

Coronavirus update: No community transmission in Delhi, confirms govt

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • The coronavirus cases in the national capital inched towards 30,000-mark today
  • However, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain today said that half the coronavirus cases in Delhi cannot be traced to any source

After attending a high-level meet with Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 infection in Delhi.

"On community spread in Delhi, central government officials said it has not happened yet," Manish Sisodia said

The coronavirus cases in the national capital has inched towards 30,000-mark today. There has been a steady rise in Delhi's coronavirus count since the last week of May. At least 1,000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the national capital in last 24 hours.

However, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain today said that half the coronavirus cases in Delhi cannot be traced to any source. "In 50% of the cases in Delhi, the source of infection is not known," Jain told reporters before attending a Delhi disaster management's meeting.

Citing the rapid increase in coronavirus count, the Delhi government decided to consider if the coronavirus has entered the dreaded community transmission stage. A key meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority held today at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's home. The committee is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and has roped in teams of health experts for guidance.

"AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had said there is community transmission in Delhi but the centre has not accepted it yet. We cannot declare it and the centre has to declare it," Jain added.

"We are 10 days behind Mumbai in terms of the spreading of cases and in Delhi the number is increasing in the same proportion. It is expected that in Delhi we will reach 50,000 cases in the next 10 days," said Jain.

