With 14,821 people testing positive for the novel virus in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count surged to 425,282. A lion's share of the fresh infections on Sunday came from Maharashtra and Delhi. Telangana and Assam also registered high number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India also registered a massive jump in COVID-19 death toll — over 400 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The casualties related to COVID-19 infection zoomed to 13,699. More than 45% of these new deaths on Sunday were reported from Maharashtra.

Goa on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19. An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in India increased to 174,387 Over 2.35 lakh were recovered from the deadly infection in the country.

Maharashtra saw an explosion of fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. At least 3,870 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 132,075. With 186 casualties on Sunday, the death toll in Maharashtra surged past 6,000. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in India.

Delhi witnessed a slight dip in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. The national capital reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Delhi's COVID-19 count inched towards the somber milestone of 60,000-mark. At least 63 people succumbed to death in the national capital on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu also registered over 2,000 new infections for the fifth straight day. At least 2,532 people confirmed positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. Chennai and three other districts in the southern states were under the lockdown till the end of the month to curb the virus spread.

In Gujarat, 580 people were diagnosed positive with coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the tally to 27,260. The state confirmed 1,663 deaths since the outbreak.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 48

Andhra Pradesh - 8,999

Arunachal Pradesh - 135

Assam - 5,388

Bihar - 7,612

Chandigarh - 406

Chhattisgarh - 2,275

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 88

Delhi - 59,746

Goa - 754

Gujarat - 27,260

Haryana - 10,635

Himachal Pradesh - 673

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,956

Jharkhand - 2,073

Karnataka - 9,150

Kerala - 3,172

Ladakh - 837

Madhya Pradesh - 11,903

Maharashtra - 132,075

Manipur - 841

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 141

Nagaland - 211

Odisha - 5,160

Puducherry - 366

Punjab - 4,074

Rajasthan - 14,930

Sikkim - 78

Tamil Nadu - 59,377

Telangana - 7,802

Tripura - 1,221

Uttarakhand - 2,344

Uttar Pradesh - 17,731

West Bengal - 13,945

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases. The UN health agency said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India. Experts said rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

