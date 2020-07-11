The Covid-19 tally in India has increased to 8,20,916. The country witnessed a spike of 27,114 in 24 hours which is the highest in India on record. The new cases have crossed the previous record of 26,506 that was registered on Friday. India had breached the 5-lakh mark 14 days ago.

The total cases include 2,83,407 active cases. 5,15,386 coronavirus cases have been cured or discharged from the hospital. The total recovery now stands at 62.7%. This was the third day in a row for over 19,000 patients to get cured of the virus. A total of 19,873 new patients were cured in last 24 hours. The death tally has also increased to 22,123.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 2,38,461 cases. Out of the total cases in the state, 1,32,625 have recovered from the coronavirus disease and 95,943 are still active. The state has reported a total of 9,893 deaths so far.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,30,261 total cases of coronavirus and the death tally in the state has grown to 1,829. Out of the total cases in the state, 46,108 are active and 82,324 have recovered.

The national capital is third in terms of total cases. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,09,140. The capital has registered 3,300 deaths, so far and 84,694 have recovered out of it. The tally of active cases stands at 21,146.

On Friday, Presentations were given by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on the Centre's COVID-19 preparedness. Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year.

Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 1.2 crore and the death toll has reached over 5,50,000, as per the World Health Organisation. The United States continues to be the worst affected country with over 3 million cases. Brazil is the second-worst affected country with over 1.7 million positive cases. India is at the third position in terms of total number of Covid-19 cases.

The World Health Organization on Friday urged countries grappling with coronavirus to step up control measures, saying it is still possible to rein it in, as some countries clamped fresh restrictions on citizens.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via