India's tally covid rose above the 7-lakh mark today and the death toll crossed 20,000 after another spike in cases and deaths in past 24 hours. Coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 7,19,665, including 22,252 reported in past 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 20,160 with 467 new fatalities, according to the health ministry.

With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fifth day in a row.

Recoveries in India has shown a steady rise, with the number of cured now at 4,39,947. Over 15,500 patients were declared cured in 24 hours. The recovery rate has risen above 61%.

There are 2,59,557 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data showed.

Earlier this week, India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, after the US and Brazil.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 1.02 crore of samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. And in 24 hours, over 2.4 lakh samples were tested.

Across the world, more than 1.15 crore people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus and more than 5.3 lakh​ have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. (With Agency Inputs)





