Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has grappled the world for over seven months now, India's capital Delhi seems to be showing significant results in order to contain the deadly virus.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that over 90% of the Covid-19 patients in the national capital have recovered so far while only 7% of the total cases are active.

Praising the people of Delhi who are slowly and steadily defeating the virus, Kejriwal also mentioned the importance of Delhi Model in dealing with the pandemic on his Twitter.

Over 90% of Corona patients in Delhi have now recovered. Only 7% cases are active now.



Slowly and steadily, the people of Delhi are defeating Corona. #DelhiModel pic.twitter.com/fNiTdfxI19 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2020

With cases declining in the national capital, the 'Delhi Model' is being talked about among states. This model, which was drafted after Delhi faced a serious shortfall in availability of health infrastructure facilities, includes increased testing, containment zones, focus on home quarantine for mild cases, plasma therapy and sero surveys.

According to the daily bulletin, from August 2 to 4, daily cases gradually dropped, showing a three-figure count: August 2 (961), August 3 (805) and August 4 (674).

However, from August 5 to 9, the daily cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000, falling again to a three-figure count on August 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 707 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.46 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,131, authorities said.

The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 12,323.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Monday fell to 10,346, from 10,729 the previous day.

Moreover, Kejriwal on Sunday launched a new 600-bed hospital at Ambedkar Nagar here of which 200 beds are exclusively for Covid-19 patients.

Dedicating the Delhi government's Ambedkar Nagar Hospital to the public on Sunday, Kejriwal congratulated the entire team for completing the hospital ahead of schedule.

"The hospital was first planned in 2013. It is a 600-bed hospital and we inaugurated the first 200 beds which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said at the launch event.

