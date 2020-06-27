Coronavirus cases in the country have breached the 5 lakh-mark after India registered 18,552 new cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases have crossed the previous record of 17,296 that was registered on Friday. The total number of people in India who tested positive for coronavirus has reached 5,08,953.

The current total includes 1,97,387 active cases. 2,95,881 Covid-19 cases have been cured or discharged from the hospital. The total recovery now stands at 58.13%. The death tally has also increased to 15,685.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 1,52,765 cases. Out of the total cases in the state, 79,815 have recovered from the coronavirus disease and 65,844 are still active. The state has reported a total of 7,106 deaths so far.

The national capital is second in terms of total cases. Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 77,240. The capital has registered 2,492 deaths, so far and 47,091 have recovered out of it. The tally of active cases stands at 27,657.

Delhi Chief Minister conducted a press conference on Friday claiming that the current situation in the capital is under control. He also claimed that the testing rate has been increased by three times.

Tamil Nadu has reported 74,622 total cases of coronavirus and the death tally in the state has grown to 957. Out of the total cases in the state, 32,308 are active and 41,357 have recovered.

Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 9.4 million and the death toll has reached over 4,80,000, as per the World Health Organisation on Friday. The total increase in cases was over 1,77,000 in 24 hours and the deaths over the same period were reported at 5,116. The United States continues to be the worst affected country with over 4.7 million cases. Brazil is the second-worst affected country with over 1.1 million positive cases. India is fourth in the list.

