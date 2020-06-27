Globally, the Covid-19 cases have increased to over 9.4 million and the death toll has reached over 4,80,000, as per the World Health Organisation on Friday. The total increase in cases was over 1,77,000 in 24 hours and the deaths over the same period were reported at 5,116. The United States continues to be the worst affected country with over 4.7 million cases. Brazil is the second-worst affected country with over 1.1 million positive cases. India is fourth in the list.