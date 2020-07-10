India has reached a total of 7,93,802 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the outbreak in March. This is the highest spike of new cases to date.

The total number of new cases added in the past 24 hours has reached 26,506. The number of new deaths reported in the same period is 475. The total number of deaths reported in the country has now reached 21,604.

The tally of active cases in the country stands at 2,76,685. Out of the total cases that have been reported, 4,95,513 have been cured or discharged. The percentage of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 62.4%. The total number of tests that were conducted on Thursday was 2,83,659, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra still has the maximum number of infected people with 2,30,599 total cases. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 93,673. Out of the total positive cases 1,27,259 have managed to recover from the virus. The death toll has also increased to 9,667.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest cases in the country with 1,26,581 total cases. The Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,765. The total number of people who recovered from the disease is 78,161. Active cases in the state are 46,655.

Delhi has 1,07,051 cases in total. The capital has recorded 3,258 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate of the city seems to be raising as well. Out of the total, 82,226 have recovered from Covid-19.

Globally, coronavirus cases have gone beyond 1.18 crore and the total deaths that have been reported have surpassed 5,45,000. Brazil, the second most affected country by the virus has reported more than 1.6 million cases so far. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation with over 2.93 million cases and over 1,30,000 deaths.

