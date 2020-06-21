India crossed the grim milestone of 4-lakh Covid-19 cases. The country now has a total of 4,10,461 cases since the outbreak in March. This is the highest spike of new cases till date.

The total number of new cases added in the past 24 hours has reached 15,413. The number of new deaths reported in the last oneday is 306. The total number of deaths reported in the country has now reached 13,254.

The toll of active cases in the country stands at 1,69,451. Out of the total cases been reported, 2,27,756 have been cured or discharged. The only positive out of this data is that the percentage of people who have recovered out of the disease has increased to over 55%.

Maharashtra still has the maximum number of infected people with 1,28,205 total cases. The state has reported 3874 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 58,068. 64,153 have managed to recover from the virus that has spread all over the globe. The death toll has also increased to 5,984 with 91 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest cases in the country with 56,845 total cases. The state has registered 2,396 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 704 and increase of 38 new casualties in the last 24 hours.

Delhi is close behind Tamil Nadu with 56,746 cases in total. The capital has witnessed an increase of 3,630 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths recorded stands at 2,112. There were 77 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 47

Andhra Pradesh - 8,452

Arunachal Pradesh - 135

Assam - 4,904

Bihar - 7,533

Chandigarh - 404

Chhattisgarh - 2,041

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 68

Delhi - 56,746

Goa - 754

Gujarat - 26,680

Haryana - 10,223

Himachal Pradesh - 656

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,834

Jharkhand - 1,965

Karnataka - 8,697

Kerala - 3,039

Ladakh - 836

Madhya Pradesh - 11,724

Maharashtra - 1,28,205

Manipur - 777

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 140

Nagaland - 201

Odisha - 4,856

Puducherry - 286

Punjab - 3,952

Rajasthan - 14,536

Sikkim - 70

Tamil Nadu - 56,845

Telangana - 7,072

Tripura - 1,186

Uttarakhand - 2,301

Uttar Pradesh - 16,594

West Bengal - 13,531

Globally, coronavirus cases have gone beyond 8.7 million and the total deaths that have been reported has surpassed 464,000. Brazil, the second most affected country by the virus has reported more than 50,000 deaths so far. United States continues to be the worst-hit nation with over 2.25 million cases and nearly 1,20,000 deaths.

