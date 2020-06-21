Maharashtra still has the maximum number of infected people with 1,28,205 total cases. The state has reported 3874 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 58,068. 64,153 have managed to recover from the virus that has spread all over the globe. The death toll has also increased to 5,984 with 91 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.