India witnessed a massive jump in COVID-19 death toll — over 2,000 fatalities were added in the last 24 hours. A lion's share of the total casualties on Tuesday came from Maharashtra and Delhi. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic in India crossed the grim milestone of 3.5 lakh. The states recorded 10,914 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. It took four days to hit 3.5-lakh mark after crossing 3 lakh on June 13. More than 10,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

The number of active coronavirus cases in India increased to 155,227. Over 50% of total coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

After a massive data reconciliation exercise, Maharashtra added at least 1,328 deaths on Tuesday. Of them, 862 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Mumbai, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not reported. The death toll in the state jumped to 5,537. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 113,445. Maharashtra was the worst-affected state by coronavirus pandemic.

In a similar way, Delhi's COVID-19 death increased to 1,837 on Tuesday. The state health department recorded as many 344 unaccounted deaths from earlier. There was a huge spike in fresh fatalities as well. As many as 93 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours. With 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally inched towards 45,000-mark.

Dexamethasone, a low-dose steroid treatment has been shown to be the first drug that reduces deaths in severe COVID-19 patients. A large trial conducted by Oxford University showed dexamethasone may cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth.





