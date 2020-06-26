Coronavirus update: Record recoveries in India, highest new cases in 24 hours

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 4,90,401 after 17,296 new cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest number of new cases reported in 24 hours. According to health ministry's numbers released today morning, the number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. A record total of 13,940 COVID-19 patients were declared cured in a single day. The recovery rate has improved to 58.24%.

Covid-related deaths rose to 15,301 after 407 fatalities were reported in 24 hours.

Coronavirus testing facilities have been ramped up across the country with 1,007 diagnostic labs currently offering covid diagnostic facilities, the government said.

Medical research body ICMR has said that a total of 77.76 lakh samples have been tested up to June 25. And on Thursday over 2.15 lakh samples were tested.

According to figures released by the government on Thursday, coronavirus cases per lakh in India stand at 33.39 against the world’s average of 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh, the government said.

A team from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana this weekend to interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of Covid-19.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state, has reported over 1,47,741 cases and 6,931 fatalities. Among other states, Delhi has reported 73,780 cases, Tamil Nadu 70,977 and Gujarat 29,520.

Globally, total coronavirus cases moved past 95 lakh while the death toll has crossed 4.8 lakh. US on Thursday reported record number of 37,000 cases in a day, taking its overall count to over 24 lakh. The country has reported over 1.24 lakh coronavirus-related fatalities.

