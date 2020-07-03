The total coronavirus cases in India today rose to 6,25,544 after 20,903 fresh cases were reported in past 24 hours, the highest single-day jump so far. However, recoveries also showed a huge jump with 3,79,891 patients getting cured so far. In past 24 hours, 20,032 patients were declared cured, the highest single-day figure in recoveries so far. The recovery rate has jumped to 60.72%.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 18,213, including 379 fatalities in 24 hours.

According to figures released by the health ministry, currently there are 2,27,439 active coronavirus cases in the country and the gap between recovered patients and active cases has now widened to 1,52,452.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that over 90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country till July 1. Moreover, 2,29,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

After Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got the nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on for human clinical trials.

A couple of days earlier, the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indican Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology (NIV), had got the nod for human clinical trials from the DCGI. ICMR-Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine trial results will be released by August 15, news agency ANI reported.

Across the world, more than 1.08 crore people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 5.2 lakh have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

