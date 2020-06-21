India today went past the four lakh-mark in coronavirus cases today, with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections. This took India's overall cases to 4,10,461. At the same time, the number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 cured so far - a daily jump of 13,925 which is so far the highest recovery numbers India has recorded in a day. The recovery rate has improved to 55.48%.

There were 1,69,451 active cases and now the number of recovered patients outnumber the number of active patients by 58,305.

The death toll in India from coronavirus has risen to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities reported in past 24 hours.

As on June 20.68 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus cases while in past 24 hours 1.9 lakh samples were tested.

India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another ten days it went past the 3-lakh mark. And in eight days the next one lakh cases. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row.

Of the 306 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 91 were from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 38 from Tamil Nadu, 20 from Gujarat, 19 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Karnataka, six from Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, four from Rajasthan, two from Bihar, and one each from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total 13,254 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,984 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,112 deaths, Gujarat with 1,638, Tamil Nadu with 704, West Bengal with 540, Madhya Pradesh with 501, Uttar Pradesh with 507, Rajasthan with 337 and Telangana with 203 deaths.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531, according to the Health Ministry's data. (With Agency Inputs)

