Coronavirus update: Record recoveries in India, new cases in 24 hours

India today went past the four lakh-mark in coronavirus cases today, with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections. This took India's overall cases to 4,10,461. At the same time, the number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 cured so far - a daily jump of 13,925 which is so far the highest recovery numbers India has recorded in a day. The recovery rate has improved to 55.48%.