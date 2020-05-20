Coronavirus update: Recovery rate in India nears 40% even as new cases spike

Even though India reported record single-day increase in number of new coronavirus cases , the recovery rate inched closer to 40%. And recoveries in past 24 hours outnumbered the increase in active Covid cases.

According to health ministry's figures released today morning, the number of cases climbed to 1,06,750 in the country while the death toll rose to 3,303, registering a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 61,149, an increase of 2,347 cases in past 24 hours. On the other hand, 42,297 people have recovered, an increase in 3,124. Around 39.62% patients have recovered so far. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, the highest number of 37,136 confirmed cases is from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu (12448) and Gujarat (12,140).

Of the 140 deaths reported in past 24 hours, 76 were from Maharashtra, 25 from Gujarat, six each from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each from Tamil Nadu Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Odhisha and Punjab.

Of the 3,303 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,325 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 719 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 258, West Bengal at 250, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 143, Uttar Pradesh at 123, Tamil Nadu at 84 and Andhra Pradesh at 52. (With Agency Inputs)





