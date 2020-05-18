Coronavirus update: Recovery rate of patients in India at 38.29%, says govt

As India today entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed from 25 March to combat the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the country, the recovery rate from the virus has increased to over 38%, according to Centre.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,715 Covid-19 patients have cured, bringing the present recovery rate to 38.29%, the Centre added.

Moreover, in terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population, it said.

The fourth extension of the lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March and will continue till 31 May. However, the fourth phase has greater relaxations while in lockdown as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Sunday. The third phase ended on 17 May.

At present, a total of 36,824 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease since the outbreak. However, the active number of cases in the country also saw a rise by 2,370 to 56,316 since Sunday, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile, Indian today witnessed the highest single-day spike in the novel coroanvirus cases as the states registered over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra, the hardest-hit state the pandemic, saw an explosion of new cases on Sunday. It recorded over 2,000 fresh coronavirus patients in last 24 hours — highest reported by any state in a day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India surged to 96,169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The death toll from the pandemic topped 3,000 as 157 fatalities were recorded on Sunday, the highest single-day death toll so far.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated