Coronavirus update: Recovery rate of patients in India at 38.29%, says govt

Meanwhile, Indian today witnessed the highest single-day spike in the novel coroanvirus cases as the states registered over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra, the hardest-hit state the pandemic, saw an explosion of new cases on Sunday. It recorded over 2,000 fresh coronavirus patients in last 24 hours — highest reported by any state in a day. The total number of coronavirus patients in India surged to 96,169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.