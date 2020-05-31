Coronavirus update: Recovery rate rises further despite highest daily new cases

The recovery rate in India from coronavirus continued to show an improvement despite a spike in number of new cases. According to latest figures released by health ministry, India's COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,164 deaths. In 24 hours, 8,380 new cases were reported - the highest daily spike so far - and 193 deaths.

During the past 24 hours, 4,614 people recovered from coronavirus while the number of active cases went up by 3,573. The recovery rate has risen to 47.75% as compared to 47.40% from the previous day.

The Health Ministry said that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 462 government laboratories and 200 private laboratories. Over 36 lakh tests have been done so far for Covid-19.

The government has announced a phased exit from over two-month lockdown from tomorrow. Restrictions will be limited only to containment zones. There would be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

A decision on opening of educational institutions including schools and colleges will be undertaken in July.

But some states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have said that they would extend the lockdown by 2-4 weeks with some relaxations.

The government also said that the dates for the opening of international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

Globally, total Covid cases has crossed 60 lakh mark while the death toll is nearing 3.7 lakh. The US alone reported over 17 lakh cases, Brazil about 5 lakh, Russia about 4 lakh and the UK 2.74 lakh. India is the ninth worst-hit country in terms of number of cases.

The US has also reported over 1 lakh deaths from coronavirus infection, the UK (38,458), Italy (33,340), Brazil (28,834) and France (28,774). (With Agency Inputs)

