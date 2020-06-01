Tamil Nadu hits a new high in daily Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded the biggest single-day spike in the number of fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total tally over 23,000. The second highest single-day spike of 1,149 cases was reported yesterday.

With 1,162 more patients confirming Covid-19 positive since Sunday, Tamil Nadu's total coronavirus cases rose to 23,495 since the outbreak, according to the state health department. This is the third day that the state has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases in average.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 184 after 11 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 50 patients from different states who came to Tamil Nadu via rail, road or flight were tested positive in the state.

There are currently 10,138 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 13,170 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 413 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 14,750 patients are males, 8,732 are females and 13 are transgender patients.

There are 72 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 29 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 11,377 samples were tested, taking to total over 5 lakh till date.

After a hiatus of 68 days, government run buses resumed operations in a limited manner in most parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Also, intra-state passenger train services were back on track in Tamil Nadu connecting key places for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced on March 24.

Cab hailing firms and taxis also resumed their services in the state today.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,392 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 190,535 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 5,394, it said.

