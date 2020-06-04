In biggest single-day spike yet, Tamil Nadu reported 1,384 fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 27,256, according to the state health department.

With that, the death toll also rose to 220 after 12 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours, it said.

According to a Mint report, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi continue to lead in terms of the number of active cases. These three states now account for 61% of confirmed cases and 56% of fatalities.

Of the new cases reported, one patients from Kuwait who flew to Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state at both the entry and exit gates.

There are currently 12,132 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 14,901 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 585 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 16,964 patients are males, 10,278 are females and 14 are transgender patients.

There are 74 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 30 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 16,447 samples were tested, taking to total over 5.4 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India saw the biggest single-day jump in daily coronavirus count with 9,304 people testing positive for Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 216,919, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The fatalities from coronavirus pandemic crossed the grim milestone of 6,000-mark after 260 more deaths were recorded since Wednesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via