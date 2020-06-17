With 2,174 fresh coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the state saw the biggest jump in its single-day count ever, pushing the Covid-19 numbers beyond 50,000 on Wednesday. The second-biggest spike in virus count was 1,989 on 13 June.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu now stands at 50,193, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 576 after 48 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 16 patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, as many as 64 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well. The majority of these returnees were from Maharashtra (38), according to the bulletin.

There are currently 21,990 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 27,624 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 842 patients recovered today, the state health department added.

Of these, 30,961 patients are males, 19,212 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

There are 79 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 34 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 25,463 samples were tested, taking to total over 7.7 lakh till date.

For the first time, the sample testing for Covid-19 has crossed 25,000 and it stands at 25,463 samples for the last 24-hour period, said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than a lakh cases so far and over 5,000 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus saw a massive jump after over 2,000 fatalities got reported since Tuesday. The death toll increased to 11,903, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Most of these deaths were unreported earlier.

