Tamil Nadu continued to witness new high in the number of daily novel coronavirus cases with the state recording the highest single-day spike of 1,685 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, according to health officials. The second biggest daily numbers was recorded on Sunday with 1,562 new cases.

With this number, the state's total number of coronavirus cases has now crossed 34,000-mark to reach 34,914 since the outbreak.

Along with that, the death toll also rose to 307 after 21 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours,.

Of the new cases reported, five patients (one from Dammam and Maldives each, 3 from Kuwait) who arrived in Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state.

There are currently 16,279 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 18,325 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 798 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 21,666 patients are males, 13,231 are females and 17 are transgender patients.

There are 77 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 33 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 13,219 samples were tested, taking to total over 6.2 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India continued to witness spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,987 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 266,598, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. There are currently 1,29,813 active cases in the country, while 1,29,313 patients have been recovered from the deadly virus so far.

With 266 lives lost in last 24 hours, the death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark and stands at 7,466.

