Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count breaches 24,000-mark with over 1,000 fresh cases

With 1,091 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 case count crossed 24,000 today. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 24,586, according to state health department.

On Monday, the state recorded the biggest single-day spike of 1,162 cases in the number of fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state. The second highest single-day spike of 1,149 cases was reported yesterday.

Along with that, the death toll in the state increased to 197 after 13 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 55 patients from different states who came to Tamil Nadu via rail, road or flight were tested positive in the state. About 40 returnees were from Maharashtra alone.

There are currently 10,680 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 13,706 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 536 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 15,394 patients are males, 9,179 are females and 13 are transgender patients.

There are 73 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 29 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 11,904 samples were tested, taking to total over 5 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases is nearing 2 lakh cases as over 8,000 fresh cases were reported since Monday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 198,706, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll also increased to 5,598 after 204 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

