Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 28,000 with record 1,438 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu witnessed another jump in fresh coronavirus cases after 1,438 more patients were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Dr C. Vijaya Baskar, State Health Minister.

This is the highest single-day spike the state has recorded yet. The second biggest daily numbers was recorded yesterday when 1,384 new cases.

With this staggering number, the state's total Covid-19 count has now reached 28,694, according to state health minister.

The death toll also rose to 232 after 12 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours, he added.

Of the new cases reported, 12 patients (5 from Dubai, 6 from Qatar and one from Sri Lanka) who arrived in Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state.

There are currently 12,697 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 15,762 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 861 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 17,815 patients are males, 10,862 are females and 17 are transgender patients.

There are 74 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 30 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 15,692 samples were tested, taking to total over 5.4 lakh till date.

Speaking at the press briefing, the state health minister said, "We are more transparent with the publication of COVID bulletin. Tamil Nadu Govt is following all protocols of ICMR. There is no underplay in publishing data."

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases have surged past 2.26 lakh today after states added more than 9,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,26,770.

The death toll in India reached 6,348. The states recorded 273 fatalities in last 24 hours, the highest toll in a single day since outbreak. However, 1,09,461 people have recovered from the highly contagious disease till now.

