The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 11,760 on Monday after 536 more patients were reported positive in the last 24 hours, said state's health department. Out of these fresh cases, there were 46 patients from Maharashtra who tested positive in the state, it added.

With three more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state rose to 81.

Currently, there are 7,270 active cases in Tamil Nadu while 3,22,508 people have been tested in the state since the outbreak.

Out of the total number of conformed cases, 7,647 patients are males, 4,110 are females and three are transgender patients.

However, as many as 4,406 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious diseases, including 234 recovering today.

There are 61 functioning Covid-19 facilities in Tamil Nadu, out of which 22 are private and the rest belong to the government.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus infection in India witnessed the biggest spike today as the states registered over 5,000 new cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients in the country to 96,169, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The death toll also increased to 3,029 after 157 fatalities were recorded on Sunday, it added.

Share Via