Covid-19: Tamil Nadu sees new high in daily cases, count crosses 31,000-mark

Tamil Nadu continued to record highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases , taking the Covid-19 count beyond 31,000 today, according to state health department.

With 1,515 patients testing positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 31,667, the concerned department said. The state witnessed the biggest single-day spike of more than 1,500 cases since the outbreak. The second biggest daily numbers was recorded on Friday when 1,438 new cases emerged.

The death toll also rose to 269 after 18 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours, he added.

Of the new cases reported, 7 patients (4 from UAE, 3 from Kuwait) who arrived in Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state.

There are currently 14,396 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 16,999 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 604 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 19,634 patients are males, 12,016 are females and 17 are transgender patients.

There are 76 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 32 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 16,275 samples were tested, taking to total over 5.9 lakh till date.

Speaking at a press conference today, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that as many as 86 per cent of Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check.

"While the pandemic has severely affected the state's economy, various measures have been rolled out to put it back on track, and even some new investments have been attracted as a result," he added.

Meanwhile, India today crossed a grim milestone of recording more than 2.46 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak. It is now fifth worst-hit country by the virus, surpassing that of Spain. Only US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK have more coronavirus cases than India.

The death toll stood at 6,929. In past 24 hours, 9,971 fresh covid-19 cases and 287 fatalities were reported, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

