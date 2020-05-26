India's coronavirus count increased to 1.45 lakh today. The states across the country reported 6,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This was the fourth consecutive day when India registered over 6,500 fresh COVID-19 cases. On Monday, India surpassed Iran to become as the tenth worst-hit country by coronavirus pandemic. The death toll in the country zoomed to 4,167. Maharashtra alone confirmed 1,695 deaths — a lion's share of coronavirus fatalities in India.

Coronavirus infection first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December. The pandemic has infected 5.3 million people worldwide since the outbreak. The COVID-19 infection has spread to 196 countries and territories. The first case of novel coronavirus in India confirmed on January 30 when a student had tested positive for the disease in Kerala.

In India, only four states accounted for 68% of the total coronavirus cases in the country. These four states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra was the worst-affected state by coronavirus pandemic in India. It was also the only state to record over 50,000 coronavirus cases. COVID-19 disease infected 52,667 people in the state. Mumbai, India's financial hub, witnessed over 30,000 COVID-19 patients.

“We have been fighting this battle for over two months now and I am confidence that we will stop the spread of Corona," said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra government has put itself on a fast track to create enough quarantine and treatment facilities in the state to combat COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count crossed 17,000-mark on Monday. The state saw the highest single-day spike on Monday as 805 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Chennai reported 549 new infections on Monday, taking taking the total total tally to 11,131. The state government said 93 of the new cases were returnees — 87 came from Maharashtra, two from Kerala, three from Gujarat and one from Andhra Pradesh. All of them came by road and tested positive after screening at border check-posts, the state health minister added.

Gujarat: Coronavrius infected 14,460 people in Gujarat. Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases in last 24 hours at 310. The state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily since the beginning of May and the trend continued on Monday with 30 more people falling prey to the deadly virus. Gujarat registered 888 deaths related to coronavirus, second highest after Maharashtra. Till now, 722 people died in Ahmedabad alone.

Delhi: Coroanvirus cases in Delhi surged on Monday as over 600 people tested positive for novel COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 14,053. The coronavirus situation in the national capital is under control, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Most of the coronavirus patients in Delhi are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the chief minister said.

The Delhi government ramped up the healthcare infrastructure to battle against COVID-19 in the coming days. The state had nearly 4,000 beds available in government-run hospitals. The state government also directed private hospitals to reserve at least 20% of their total bed strength to deliver coronavirus patients.

