Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count crossed 17,000-mark on Monday. The state saw the highest single-day spike on Monday as 805 people had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Chennai reported 549 new infections on Monday, taking taking the total total tally to 11,131. The state government said 93 of the new cases were returnees — 87 came from Maharashtra, two from Kerala, three from Gujarat and one from Andhra Pradesh. All of them came by road and tested positive after screening at border check-posts, the state health minister added.