Coronavirus update: Total cases in India cross 6 lakh mark, death toll at 17,834

Total coronavirus cases in India today crossed the 6 lakh mark after 19,148 fresh infections were reported in past 24 hours. According to health ministry figures, there were 2,26,947 active cases in India while 3,59,859 patients have recovered while total case count has gone up to 6,04,641. The death toll went up to 17,834, including 434 fatalities in 24 hours.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 59.51%. And the gap between recovered patients to actives cases now stands at 1.32 lakh.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 59.51%. And the gap between recovered patients to actives cases now stands at 1.32 lakh.

According to medical research body ICMR, over 90.5 lakh samples have been tested so far across India for coronavirus as of July 1. And on Wednesday, over 2.2 lakh samples were tested for covid.

Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 1,80,298, followed by Tamil Nadu at 94,049 and Delhi at 89,802.

Maharashtra has accounted for 8,053 covid-19 related deaths, Delhi 2,803, Gujarat 1,867 and Tamil Nadu 1,264.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparations for vaccinating its population against COVID-19 once a vaccine is available. "An important subject that was discussed was the creation of a tech platform that would complement vaccination at scale across the nation," the prime minister tweeted.

Earier this week, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said the country's 'first' indigenous COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, developed by it in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology, has got nod for human clinical trials from the Drug Controller General of India.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has warned that some still face "long, hard" battle with covid-19. "Some countries ... have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva, without singling out any nations.

More than 10.5 million people have been infected globally and more than half a million have died since the COVID-19 disease first emerged in China.

(With Agency Inputs)

