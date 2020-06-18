The number of coronavirus cases across India today jumped by 12,881 in past 24 hours taking the overall tally to 3,66,946 today. This is the highest single-day jump in covid cases. At the same time, total number of recoveries jumped to 1,94,324 while the number of active cases stood at 1,60,384. In past 24 hours, 7,390 people were cured of Covid infection .

The recovery rate stood at 52.95%. As of Wednesday, about 62.5 lakh samples were tested for Covid while in the past 24 hours, 1.65 lakh samples were tested.

Meanwhile, overall death toll climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on Wednesday following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to the disease.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row.

Of the 334 new deaths reported till Thursday morning, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Harynana, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Karnataka, six each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, three in Bihar, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Of the total 12,237 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,651 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,904 deaths, Gujarat with 1,560, Tamil Nadu with 576, West Bengal with 506, Madhya Pradesh with 482, Uttar Pradesh with 435, Rajasthan with 313 and Telangana with 192 deaths.

More than 70% deaths took place due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,16,752 followed by Tamil Nadu at 50,193, Delhi at 47,102, Gujarat at 25,093, Uttar Pradesh at 14,598, Rajasthan at 13,542 and West Bengal at 12,300, according to the Health Ministry's data. (With Agency Inputs)





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via