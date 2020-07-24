The deadly novel coronavirus has infected over 1.5 crore people across the world. There has not been been any vaccine yet, to protect against COVID-19 virus. The medical researchers are working day and night to develop a vaccine for the world. There are more than 150 vaccine candidates to combat the coronavirus in the different stages of trial across the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

At present, there are three COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are at the final stage of trial. The most promising of them is the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford along with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Another vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech has entered the final stage of testing this week. Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine has also reached final trial.

Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine

Officially dubbed as AZD1222, the COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by the Jenner Institute, a part of the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford. The formulation is backed by by AstraZeneca PLC, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. The vaccine has shown positive results in the initial trial. The vaccine candidate is safe and prompts protective immune response, according to a report in The Lancet.

AstraZeneca has joined Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturers by number of doses produced and sold, to produce the potential vaccine in India. The large-scale phase III human trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine has already started in Brazil.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine:

Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine produced antibodies to the coronavirus in, all patients tested in an initial safety trial, federal researchers said. However, researchers noticed some side effects during the human trial of Moderna's vaccine candidate.

Tony Moody, a doctor and researcher at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said that the antibody levels produced were “really encouraging." Although stimulating production of neutralizing antibodies doesn’t prove a vaccine will be effective, it’s considered an important early step in testing.

Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac:

A vaccine made by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech became the third in the world to enter Phase III clinical trials. Known as CoronaVac, the vaccine candidate has been made by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech. The firm has joined a the Butantan Institute, a Brazilian public health research center for the trial. Around 9,000 health workers across six Brazilian states will receive the vaccine in two doses over the next three months under the study. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said initial results were expected within 90 days.

COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech

The Pfizer and BioNTech candidate, which had initial data from a German study in 60 healthy volunteers, was shown to prompt an immune response and was well-tolerated. That vaccine uses a different novel platform — ribonucleic acid (RNA) — the chemical messenger containing instructions for cells to produce proteins.

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert earlier said.