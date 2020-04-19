Coronavirus update: With 10 new deaths, Gujarat's Covid-19 toll mounts to 63

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Sunday reported ten more deaths due to COVID-19 disease, taking the toll to 63, a senior Health official said.

"Ten patients died in the last 24 hours till Sunday evening," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Of the ten deaths, seven were reported from Ahmedabad alone, she said, adding that Surat, Bharuch and Anand each reported one death.

Most of the deceased suffered from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure among others.

Of the 63 deaths so far, Ahmedabad tops the chart with 32, followed by Surat (8), Vadodara (7), Bhavnagar (4). Gandhinagar, Anand and Panchmahals each have reported two deaths so far while Bharuch, Patan, Kutch, Botad, Jamnagar and Arravali reported one death each.

Additionally, 139 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 1,743, informed health official.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

