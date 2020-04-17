With an addition of 118 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases breached 3,300-mark today, making it the worst virus-hit state in India.

According to state health officials, Maharashtra's coronavirus cases tally increased to 3,320 with 119 fresh cases reported today. Along with that, seven deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 201.

Among the cities, Mumbai recorded the highest number of positive cases. With 77 more cases reported in the city, the total cases increased to 2,120. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 121 as five more persons succumbed to the infection, the civic body said in a release.

Mumbai was followed by Pune, where the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 500 with 68 new cases reported today, as well as three deaths, officials said. Pine's total now rose to 565 while the death toll reached 48.

Setting a single-day record for the number of Covid-19 cases reported, Nashik's tally surged to 70 with 14 people testing postiive for the highly contagious virus today.

"Of the 14 reports that returned positive, one was of a woman who died on April 13 and another of a man who died today," an official told PTI.

So far 331 persons have been discharged after they recovered, the officials said. The number of people tested so far is 61740, the official added.

