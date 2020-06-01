The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra shot past 70,000 today after more than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in the state on Monday.

With 2,361 more patients reported positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the state's virus tally reached 70,013, according to the state health department.

The death toll also increased to 2,362 after 76 more fatalities were reported in the state since Sunday, it said.

A total of 779 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 30,108 so far, a statement said.

Mumbai alone reported the most number of new cases and deaths in the state today, taking the Covid-19 case count in the city to over 40,000. With 40 more deaths and 1,413 new Covid-19 positive cases reported today, Mumbai's total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 40,877, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Of these fresh cases, 34 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, today, taking the the total cases in the area to 1,805, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

On Sunday, Maharashtra government had announced that it has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June-end amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

In the 'Mission Begin Again' plan, the state government's fresh guidelines laid out by the state, the government makes it clear that easing of curbs and phase-wise opening will exclude Covid-19 containment zones, said an official.

In its revised guidelines in accordance to the Centre's Unlock plan 1.0, the state said that in phase 1, which will commence from 3 June, all government offices will be permitted to operate with 15% strength or minimum 15 members, whichever is more. The state government said that come 8 June, all private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,392 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 190,535 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 5,394, it said.

