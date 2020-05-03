Home > News > India > Coronavirus update: With 2,487 fresh cases in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count shoots past 40,000. State-wise tally
Indian army personnel screen the body temperature of a colleague arriving at the Army Command Hospital in Kolkata (ANI)
Coronavirus update: With 2,487 fresh cases in 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count shoots past 40,000. State-wise tally

3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2020, 06:29 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll increased to 1,306 after 83 more patients died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike, according to latest health ministry data
  • Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with the total number of Covid-19 cases rising to 12,296 with 521 deaths

As India gears for lockdown 3.0 with certain relaxations amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, country's Covid-19 cases shot past 40,000 today. After recording 2,487 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases surged to 40,263, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The death toll saw the highest single-day spike as deaths increased to 1,306 after 83 more patients died since yesterday, it said.

The number of active Covid-19 patients now stands at 28,070, while 10,886 patients have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. One patient has migrated from the country. Apart from that, the total number of confirmed cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Furthermore, number of RT-PCR test conducted for Covid-19 detection in the country crossed the one million mark on Saturday, ICMR officials said. An ICMR official also added that 10,40,000 tests have been conducted till Saturday evening, of which 73,709 were done since 9 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, among the total number of cases, Maharashtra continued to be the hardest-hit state with infections surging to 12,296 after 790 fresh cases and 36 death were reported since yesterday. Virus-related deaths also increased to 521.

Gujarat is the second most affected state as it reported 5,055 cases so far, followed by Delhi with 4,122 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus cases in the country:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1583

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 43

Bihar - 482

Chandigarh - 94

Chhattisgarh - 43

Delhi - 34122

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 5055

Haryana - 394

Himachal Pradesh - 40

Jammu and Kashmir - 666

Jharkhand - 115

Karnataka - 606

Kerala - 500

Ladakh - 40

Madhya Pradesh - 2,846

Maharashtra - 12296

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 160

Puducherry - 8

Punjab - 772

Rajasthan - 2,772

Tamil Nadu - 2,757

Telangana - 1,063

Tripura - 4

Uttarakhand - 59

Uttar Pradesh - 2,626

West Bengal - 922

139 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing.

Moreover, the third extension of the lockdown has already been chalked out eith specific guidelines from the Home Ministry across the country. Authorities across states will ease some lockdown restrictions from tomorrow, including opening of more categories of shops and business establishments, in areas with limited or zero infection cases.

On Saturday, the first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station. The fare for these trains will include fare for sleeper mail express train, superfast charge of 30, additional charge of 20. The fare includes complimentary meals, drinking water for long-distance trains.

Globally, the number of novel coronaviurs cases has surpassed 3.5 million infections while the death toll has crossed 245,000-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The United States now has more than 1.1 million cases in the country while the death toll has shot past 67,000. US is the hardest hit country amid the spread of the virus followed by Spain with 245,567 cases and Italy with more than 209,000 cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

