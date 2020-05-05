The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India today increased to 46,711 after 3,875 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country also rose by 194 to 1,583 since yesterday, it said.

There are currently 31,967 active cases since the outbreak while 13,160 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease. One patient has migrated from the country. Apart from that, the total number of confirmed cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

Speaking at the press briefing today, Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that on till Tuesday morning, "3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities reported in last 24 hours, highest increase in single day." 1 He also added that 1,020 people have recovered in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 12,726. The recovery rate thus, stands at is 27.41%.

As the country saw the highest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the last 24 hours, Aggrawal clarified, "We persuaded certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases/deaths on time from them, after which the cases have been reported and we have seen spike in death cases today," and urged officials for timely report of deaths and cases in their states.

Furthermore, relating to the MHA guidelines to ease relaxation on certain parts across the country, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA sai that to maintain social distancing, "gathering of not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people at last rites of deceased persons."

Meanwhile, among the total number of cases, Maharashtra continued to be the hardest-hit state with infections surging to 14,541 after 771 fresh cases and 35 death were reported since yesterday. Virus-related deaths also increased to 583.

Gujarat is the second most affected state as it reported 5,804 cases so far, followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Tamil Nadu saw a record high number of cases after 527 people tested positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,550. The death toll in the state increased to 31 after one new death was reported since yesterday.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus cases in the country:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 1717

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 43

Bihar - 529

Chandigarh - 102

Chhattisgarh - 58

Delhi - 4898

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 5804

Haryana - 517

Himachal Pradesh - 41

Jammu and Kashmir - 726

Jharkhand - 115

Karnataka - 659

Kerala - 500

Ladakh - 41

Madhya Pradesh - 3049

Maharashtra - 14541

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 12

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 170

Puducherry - 9

Punjab - 1233

Rajasthan - 3061

Tamil Nadu - 3550

Telangana - 1,085

Tripura - 29

Uttarakhand - 60

Uttar Pradesh - 2,859

West Bengal - 1259

With the special Shramik trains running in the meantime for migrant labourers, MHA updated that 62 special trains have ran till now for domestic workers carrying about 70,000 travellers as well as 13 more such trains expected to run on Tuesday.

Globally, the number of novel coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.6 million infections while the death toll has shot past 250,000-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The United States now has more than 1.2 million cases in the country while the death toll has shot past 69,000. UK now has the highest death toll in Europe from coronavirus after new official figures revealed that more than 32,000 people have died from the virus.

