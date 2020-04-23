With 778 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra recorded 6,427 positive Covid-19 cases since the outbreak, health officials said.

Fourteen Covid-19 patients died on Thursday, taking death toll in the state to 283, the officials said.

Out of these, Mumbai has the highest number if cases with Covid-19 count surpassing 3,600-mark.

Along with that, one died and 25 more positive cases have been reported in Dharavi. The total number of positive cases increase to 214 and death toll rises to 13 in the area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, a 41-year-old man who was tested positive for the virus, passed away at Pune Hospital, today, said health officials, taking the death toll in the district to 61.

So far, 840 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the officials said.

