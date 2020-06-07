Maharashtra on Sunday reported a significant spike in new covid-19 cases at 3007, taking the state's tally to 85975. This means Maharashtra has surpassed China in coronavirus positive cases.

Active cases however, are at 43591 and total patients discharged so far are 39314.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 48774. Active cases in Mumbai are at 25940. The city's death toll stood at 1638.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 13014 with active cases at 7846 and total deaths at 331.

The state public health department had on 3 June said that the rate of increase of cases in the state has been reducing in the period 1st May to 1st June 2020. It added that it has observed that on 1st June, it has come down to less than the national average as well (4.74%).

"On 1 May, rate of increase of cases was at 7.76% while on 1 June it stood at 4.15% On the other hand, the rate of doubling stood at 9.27 days on 1 May, and has increased to 17.35 days on 1 June," it had said.

With 91 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 3060.

Recovery rate in the state is 45.72% while mortality rate is at 3.55%.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3654 active containment zones in the state currently.

Out of 5,51,647 laboratory samples, 85,975 have been tested positive (15.58%) for covid-19 until today, the state's public health department said in a press statement.

