With record 1,286 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count breaches 25,000-mark

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday hit the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases as the state recorded as many as 1,286 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to state health department. On Monday, the state recorded the second biggest single-day spike of 1,162 cases .

With this, Tamil Nadu's coronavirus tally breached a grim milestone of 25,000 and currently stands at 25,872, it said.

Along with that, the death toll in the state has also crossed 200-mark to 208 after 11 more fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 15 patients (2 from UAE and 13 from Dubai) who flew to Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state at both the entry and exit gates.

There are currently 11,345 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 14,316 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 610 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 16,181 patients are males, 9,677 are females and 14 are transgender patients.

There are 73 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 29 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 14,101 samples were tested, taking to total over 5 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,07,615 according to figures released by Health Ministry today, while recoveries have gone past one lakh.

The death toll has gone up to 5,815. In past 24 hours, 8,909 fresh cases and 217 deaths were reported. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,01,497 active covid cases in the country while 1,00,302 have recovered. The recovery rate has improved further to 48.31%.

