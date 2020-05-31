Delhi on Sunday recorded the highest single-day jump with more than 1,200 fresh novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours pushing the total number of virus cases towards 20,000.

The previous single-ay highest spike of 1,163 fresh cases was recorded on 30 May.

With 1,295 more patients testing positive in the national capital since Saturday, Delhi's Covid-19 count rose to 19,844, according to the government.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 473 after 13 more fatalities were reported since Saturday, it said.

The report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

There are currently 10,893 active patients in the national capital while 8,478 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India has increased to 182,143 while the death toll has gone up to 5,164, according to figures released today morning by the Ministry of Health. In past 24 hours, 8.380 new cases and 193 deaths were reported.

