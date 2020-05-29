Covid-19: With record 116 deaths in 24 hours, Maharashtra's toll crosses 2,000

With 116 fresh Covid-19 deaths recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's coronavirus death toll rise to 2,098, according tot the state health department. The three-digit rise in the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state is the highest since the outbreak.

The total number of cases also surpassed 62,000-mark after 2,683 more cases were reported since Thursday, it said.

However, a record 8,381 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, the health official said.

Of these fresh cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,437 new positive cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 patients in the city rose to 36,710 while the death toll increased to 1,173, said Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Of these fresh deaths, no new death was reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today and the death toll stood at 70. However, 41 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours in the are, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,715, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These staggering numbers of cases and deaths remain the highest reported by any state in India, so far.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 7,466 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data fromm the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country now stands at 165,799 since the outbreak.

The death toll in the country also surged to 4,706 after 175 more fatalities were reported since Thursday, it said.

