Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases with 6,993 new coronavirus cases getting reported in the last 24 hours. The southern state has been witnessing nearly 7,000 new daily cases for consecutively four days now. The second-highest tally was clocked on Saturday with 6,988 patients confirming positive in a single day.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 2,20,716, according to the state's daily health bulletin.

The death toll in the state is over 3,500 after 77 more virus-related fatalities got reported in the last 24 hours. The current death toll is 3,571, it said.

However, on a positive note, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,62,249, including today's 5,471 patients getting discharged from after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

There are 54,896 active cases in the state.

Of the total cases, state capital Chennai recorded 1,138 new virus cases, taking the city's tally to 95,857, according to the bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 63,250specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 23 lakh.

There are currently 116 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 58 are private and rest are under state-government.

Amid the rising cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday launched a free mask distribution scheme to benefit over 69 lakh families in the first phase, as part of measures to help fight COVID-19.

The initial phase envisages distribution of 4.44 crore reusable masks -bought at a cost of ₹30.07 crore- to 69.09 lakh families in town panchayats, municipalities and corporations barring the Greater Chennai Corporation, an official release said.

There are 2.08 crore ration cards that covers a total of 6.74 crore individuals, who are part of the families of the card holders and the plan is to distribute two masks for each member of a family.

