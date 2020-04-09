With over 500 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours, India's novel coronavirus cases surged to 5,865, according to the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 169 deaths have been reported in India since the virus outbreak.

There are 5,218 active COVID-19 patients in the country, while 478 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease. Out of these, one patient has migrated from the country.

With over 5,800 confirmed cases including 71 foreign nationals, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state as it has recorded 1,135 total Covid-19 cases and 72 deaths so far. Over 650 people diagnosed positive with coronavirus disease in Mumbai. In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the state, authorities decided to ban all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers in containment area or buffer zone in Mumbai's Dharavi in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Only the medical outlets were allowed to function in that area.

Maharashtra was followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and Delhi (669) in terms of highest number of cases in the country, state-wise.

Apart from Maharashtra, the other most-affected states according to the deaths recorded are Delhi (9) Gujarat (16), Telangana (7), Madhya Pradesh (16), Punjab (8), Karnataka (4), West Bengal (5), Jammu and Kashmir (4), Uttar Pradesh (4) Kerala (2), Andhra Pradesh (4) Rajasthan (3) Haryana (3) and Tamil Nadu (8). Bihar, Odisha and Mizoram have reported one death each.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise:

Around 1,30,000 samples have been tested so far. Out of these 5,734 samples tested positive till date, stated Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It also added that positivity rate ranges between 3-5% in the last 1-1.5 months and has not increased substantially.

In order to combat the deadly virus, Indian Railways has deployed more than 2,500 doctors and 35,000 paramedics staff, informed Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. He also added, "in order to prepare 80,000 isolation beds, Indian railways are converting 5,000 coaches into isolation units, of which 3,250 have been converted."

The novel coronavirus has infected 1.5 million people and killed 88,000 people gloabally, according to the latest John Hopkins University data. America's death toll stands at more than 14,800 after the country had recorded 1,922 deaths on Wednesday — the most in a single day. Italy witnessed the highest number of casualties at 15,362. The death toll reached 12,418 in Spain. Britain reported 938 fatalities on Wednesday, taking its death toll past 7,000.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could increase global poverty by as much a half a billion, said a UN study into the financial and human cost of the global crisis.